Gambia: Argentina FC, Jujuba Utd FC Navigate to Gunjur Knockout Semis

Argentina FC and Jujuba United on Sunday sailed to the semifinals of the 2021-2022 Gunjur knockout competition after beating The Pub FC and Smarteq FC in their quarterfinal matches played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Argentina FC advanced to the last four of the Coastal Town knockout championship following their 5-4 penalty shootout win over The Pub FC after the regulation time ended 1-1 in their quarterfinal clash.

Jujuba United FC thumped Smarteq 2-0 in their quarterfinal match to progress to the last four of Gunjur knockout competition.

The Pub FC and Smarteq FC will both hang their boots until next year after losing to Argentina FC and Jujuba United FC in their quarterfinal matches.