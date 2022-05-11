Gambia: Argentina FC, Jujuba Utd FC Navigate to Gunjur Knockout Semis

11 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Argentina FC and Jujuba United on Sunday sailed to the semifinals of the 2021-2022 Gunjur knockout competition after beating The Pub FC and Smarteq FC in their quarterfinal matches played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Argentina FC advanced to the last four of the Coastal Town knockout championship following their 5-4 penalty shootout win over The Pub FC after the regulation time ended 1-1 in their quarterfinal clash.

Jujuba United FC thumped Smarteq 2-0 in their quarterfinal match to progress to the last four of Gunjur knockout competition.

The Pub FC and Smarteq FC will both hang their boots until next year after losing to Argentina FC and Jujuba United FC in their quarterfinal matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X