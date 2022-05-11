Liberia: Monrovia - Weah Ignores Lawmakers' Certificate?

Monrovia: What clearly seems a delay by the Executive in responding to a certificate of reconvening by members of the 54th Liberian Legislature has stalled members of the House of Representatives convening on Capitol Hill.

The Legislature after signing its certificate of reconvening for Thursday, May 5, 2022, could not do so on its own without an Executive Proclamation, in line with Article 32b of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia.

Article 32b states that the President shall, on his own initiative or upon receipt of a certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each House, and by proclamation, extend a regular session of the Legislature beyond the date for adjournment or call a special or extraordinary session of that body to discuss or act upon matters of national emergency and concern. When the extension or call is at the request of the Legislature, the proclamation shall be issued not later than 48 hours after receipt of the certificate by the President.

However, according to a release from the Director of Press of the House of Representatives Robert Haynes, the Legislature being the body charged with the Authority to make laws cannot and will not violate the laws of the Republic; therefore, the Legislature awaits the Proclamation by the President if and when he deems necessary in the spirit of coordination.

He says the Legislature is fully ready and prepared to reopen for regular session per the stipulated schedule on, 2nd Friday in May, in keeping with the newly amended law for the Adjournment of the Legislature.

The Legislature says it remains highly committed to working in the best interest of the people and the State.

The Executive Mansion is yet to act accordingly.