Somalia: Somali Police Say Three Killed, Seven Wounded in Bombing At Presidential Election Site

Somali police say at least seven people were wounded Wednesday when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a security checkpoint near Mogadishu's international airport.

Somali police spokesman Abdifatah Adan Hassan told journalists the attack targeted a senior military general who was in an armored vehicle.

He says the suicide bomber targeted vehicles parking at the checkpoint. Among them was General Garabey, says Hassan, but he survived. Seven people were injured in the attack, he says, and were transported to Madina and Dekfer hospitals for treatment.

Somali police sources told VOA three people were killed in the attack, including two security personnel.

Al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in their affiliated media.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting against the Somali government and African Union Transition mission in Somalia since 2007.

The attack comes four days ahead of Somalia's long-delayed presidential election on Sunday. Members of parliament will meet at a fortified airport compound to choose the next president.

A record 39 candidates have registered for the election, including incumbent Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known as Farmaajo,

Somali elections were delayed for over a year because of disputes over the process and political wrangling that saw Farmaajo try to extend his term in office.