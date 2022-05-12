Africa: 2022 World Cup in Qatar - the Countdown Begins

With around two months to go until the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off, Qatar is ready to host a historic event. Indeed, the 22nd edition of the flagship event for football lovers is the first to take place in the Middle East, which was welcomed by a United Nations resolution. The organization of such a sporting event is considered beneficial for current populations but also for future generations.

From November 21 to December 18, Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Organized during the fall to spare players from the hot weather, the international competition will be contested by 32 teams. For the 14th time it is the German brand, Adidas, who designed the ball called "Al Rihla" (the trip in Arabic). As tradition dictates, hosts Qatar will play the opening match on November 21 against Ecuador.

Eight stadiums ready

The 62 matches will be split between eight stadiums, some of which are architectural masterpieces. Six of them have a capacity of 40,000 places, one of 60,000 places and finally the largest has a capacity of 80,000 places. They are all located less than an hour from central Doha, so fans and players will always be at the heart of the action. And, uniquely, the public will be able to attend more than one match per day at the start of the tournament.

A first for Africa

This edition marks another first, when four African coaches qualify their respective countries for the FIFA World Cup. Aliou Cissé (Senegal), Rigobert Song (Cameroon), Jalel Kadri (Tunisia) and Otto Addo (Ghana) achieved the feat of qualifying their national teams for a football World Cup. Eight African referees have been selected by world football's governing body. They are the Algerian Mustapha Ghorbal, the Moroccan Redouane Jiyed, the Ethiopian Balmak Tessema, the South African Victor Gomez, the Senegalese Maguette N'diayee, the Congolese Jean Jacques Ndala, the Gambian Papa Bakary Gassama, and the Zambian Janny Sikazwe. Senegal, reigning African champions, will play against the Netherlands team on November 21 at 1 p.m.

Impressive number of requests

While 17 million tickets were requested during the first sale (January 19-February 8), Qatar recorded the number of 23.5 million during the second sales phase (April 5-May 12). The International Federation said the top eight requesting countries are England, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Brazil, the United States, France, Mexico and Qatar. A draw will decide the allocation of tickets. Ticket applicants will be notified by email of the outcome of their order beginning May 31. A final phase of "last minute" sales, the dates of which are not known, is planned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Event hailed by the UN

The United Nations adopted, on April 8, 2022, a resolution welcoming the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 193 members of the General Assembly expressed their support for the "Healthy World Cup 2022: leaving a legacy for sport and health" project, launched as part of a multi-year partnership between the International Federation of Association Football , the World Health OrganizationHealth and Qatar. In October 2019, WHO and FIFA signed a four-year collaboration agreement to promote healthy lifestyles around the world through football.

Legacy for future generations

The 2022 World Cup also intends to bequeath new well-being to future generations. Reforms have been undertaken in many areas. Social conditions have been improved and respect for the environment has guided the construction of new facilities. To date, Qatar is even ahead in the Gulf, in terms of labor law. While in Doha, former England captain David Beckham said: "When a country is lucky enough to host a competition as important as this, it's great while it's going on. But when it ends, the most important thing is to leave a legacy."