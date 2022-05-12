Angola Opposition Parties Call for Orderly Participation in Elections

Luanda — Angola opposition parties with parliamentary seats defended Tuesday the need to mobilise citizens for a participative, peaceful and orderly attitude in the general elections scheduled for August this year.

In a memorandum presented to the press in Luanda, the opposition parties UNITA, PRS, FNLA and the coalition CASA-CE said they consider it fundamental for the election to take place in a competitive, transparent, free, fair and credible environment.

The political forces manifest openness and availability to continue to dialogue with the Executive to create together the conditions for a favorable electoral environment, the document states.

In the memorandum, the opposition parties with parliamentary seats defend the permanent dialogue between the political actors and urge the Regulatory Authority of the Media (ERCA) to conduct a "neutral and impartial supervision" of the exercise of the media, especially public media outlets.

It adds that the leaders of the four political forces have expressed willingness to contribute to the construction of a democratic and law-abiding state in Angola.

Angola is gearing for new general election in August this year, following the ballots in 1992, 2008, 2012 and 2017, won by the ruling MPLA party.

In the previous elections held in 2017, the MPLA won with 61.7 percent of the votes, which allowed it to win 150 seats in the National Assembly, as well as the election of its leader, João Lourenço, as President of the Republic.