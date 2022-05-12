Sierra Leone: MOHS Presents Gifts to Babies Born On Eid Day

The Minister of Health and Sanitation, through President Julius Maada Bio,shared among over twenty babies that were born on Eid Day, between the hours of 12 midnight till 12 noon at the Princess Christian Maternity Hospital (PCMH-Cottage).

The gift was presented by the Minister of Health and Sanitation and the management of the PCMH on 2nd May, 2022, immediately after the Eid prayers.

Speaking shortly after presentation of the gift, the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Austin Demby said PCMH is the largest children's referral hospital in the country.

He said the government was committed in ensuring that they reduce maternal mortality rate in the hospital, noting that the newborn babies were the first citizens in the country.

He maintained that they decided to say thanks and appreciation to the mother of the newborn babies, and thanked the management of the PCMH for the tremendous job they have been during over the year.

"It has been happening on Independence Day over the years, but for the past years we have not been sending. This year we decided to celebrate with them on pray day," he said

Some of the gifts include diapers, baby oil, mosquito net, and other items for the mothers.