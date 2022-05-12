Sierra Leone: Teacher Remanded for Alleged Threatening Chief Koblo Queen

Frank George Conteh, a teacher in Lunsar, Marampa Chiefdom in the Port Loko District, has on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, been remanded at the Pademba Road ale Correctional Centre by Magistrate Sahr Kekura presided of Court No.1 for allegedly using threatening language against Paramount Chief Koblo Queen.

The accused person made another appearance before Magistrate Kekura on one count charge to wit threatening language contrary to Section 3 (1) of the Public Order Act No.46 of 1965.

It was alleged that the accused on Sunday, 20th March, 2022, at Lunsar Town Hall, Marampa Chiefdom, in the Northern Province did use threatening language against Paramount Chief Koblo Queen ii with intent to provoke him to commit a breach of the peace.

Testifying in court, first prosecution witness, PC. Bai Koblo Queen of the Marampa Chiefdom, who also doubles as a farmer said he knows the accused as one of his subjects and recalled the 22nd March, 2022.

He said on that day, over ten thousand of his subjects went to his residence for him to embark on peace jogging in the town, from 6am to 9am, which he did and that they later ended the peace jogging at the town field where they had light refreshment.

He continued that after the refreshment, he returned to his residence and upon arrival he was going through his phone when he saw an audio message from one of his subjects.

He said he listened to the audio message the accused had sent through voice message.

According to him, the said voice message reads "If you think you are popular let us conduct election through the ballot box nobody will vote you .That is why even when you called the youths on project issues they don't respond. When they were unable to kill you this time around I will lead people to kill you. They will hang tyres on your neck, pour petrol on you and burnt you alive.

"I then became frightened, traumatized, panic and had a sleepless night. I had a reflection of what happened to me at my house," he said.

He said after listening to the voice message, he escaped for his life and went to the Lunsar police station and reported the matter, adding that he was later invited to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters, specifically by the Cyber Unit.

He said upon receipt of the invitation he traveled to Freetown.

Going further, Chief Koblo Queen said he arrived at the Cyber Unit, CID headquarters where the accused admitted in his presence that he made such statements and pleaded with him.

He noted that he insisted that the matter be charged to court because he was in perpetual fear and also pragmatic based on what happened to him by bringing his house down and the killing of his nephew.

He said the cyber officer later played the audio recording for him to hear and later made statement to the police.

After his testimony, defense counsel, Watta Gaber cross examined the witness on behalf of the accused person and he later renewed his previous bail application, but Magistrate Kekura said he would consider bail after hearing the next prosecution witness.

He adjourned the matter to the Tuesday 17th May 2022.

Assistant Superintendent of police, Christiana Davies Cole Esq is prosecuting the matter.