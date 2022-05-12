Somalia: Two From Same Family Killed in Al-Shabaab Mortar Attack

BIYO-ADDE [SMN] - An official says mortar shells hit Biyo Adde village in the Middle Shabelle region on Wednesday night amid increasing insecurity in HirShabelle state.

Reports say that the mortars hit SNA and ATMIS bases as well as residential buildings in the area, resulting in casualties.

Two people were killed and two others were injured in the attack. The dead are said to be from the same family.

The situation is now calm, with allied forces have pushed back the attackers from the village near El-Baraf, where dozens of ATMIS soldiers were killed early this month.