Africa: Nigeria Reach WAFU B U20 Semis Despite Drawing With Burkina

Nigeria reached the semi-finals of the 2022 WAFU B U20 Championship despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Burkina Faso in Niamey on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Muhammad sent in a dipping cross from the left that wrongfooted Burkina Faso goalkeeper for the opening goal on 24 minutes that broke the deadlock.

The Burkinabes rallied and restored parity when Nigeria captain Oluwatosin Adegbite was adjudged to have fouled the Young Stallions striker Yacouba Konate in the box.

Burkina Faso captain Abdel Rachid Zagre sent Nigeria goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu the wrong way for the equaliser just before the hour mark.

Goalkeeper Philippe Mare cluttered a Nigerian striker in the box and the referee wasted no time in awarding the second penalty kick of the match.

Ibrahim Yahaya sent Mare the wrong way for Nigeria to restore their lead in the 70th minute only for Cyriaque Kalou to requalise with a powerful shot in the box.

The result at the Seyni Kountche Stadium in the Nigerien capital means the Flying Eagles finish their Group B campaign with four points.

It also means that they will finish among the top two teams in the three-team group of the competition being played in Niger.

Burkina Faso must now get at least a draw in their last group match against title holders Ghana on Saturday to be assured of a place in the last four of the tournament.

The Black Satellites who lost their opening match against Nigeria must win Saturday's clash at the Seyni Kountche Stadium to avoid a group stage exit from the tournament.