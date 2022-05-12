Ghana: 2 Grabbed for Allegedly Robbing Farmer of Motorcycle

12 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

robbers/sambTwo persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing a farmer, Benjamin Bacho,38, of his motorcycle on the Awisa-Atuna road, near Wenchi, in the Ahafo region.

The suspects, Kwaku Prince, 22, andWaaloh Colombus,19, were said to have blocked the road with a log and tree branches and attacked victims with cutlasses and screw drivers in a bid to rob them.

The Director of Police Public Affairs,Superintendent of Police(Supt)Alexander KwekuObeng confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra.

He said the victim with a cut on the right palm and eye lashes reported to the police that he was attackedand robbed of his motorcycle he was riding by a gang.

Sup Obeng said the suspects were arrested by members of the Awisa Unit committee and handed over to the police.

He commended the unit committee members for arresting the suspects, and appealed to the public to support the police in ensuring law and order.

