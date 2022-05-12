Ghana: Hearts Cut Sod for Construction of New Club Secretariat

The Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV yesterday cut sod for the construction of a new secretariat for the club.

It is expected to be completed by November.

The club also commissioned a commercial center near the club secretariat.

Speaking at the two ceremonies, Togbe Afede XIV noted that the project would be completed in time to celebrate the club's 111th anniversary on November 11.

He disclosed there are more developmental projects ahead for the club in its bid to become one of the best in Africa and to facilitate good commercial alliance with other clubs around the world.

"As we all know, infrastructure is a basic criteria to participate in the African Super League; we want to be ready for it whenever it comes. After this Commercial Centre, we'll focus on our academy house and our Head Office."

The two projects, he said, would also strengthen the club's alliance with Hoffenheim FC in the German Bundesliga and FC Cincinnati from the Major League Soccer (MLS).

He said the club was set to host delegations from Hoffenheim and FC Cincinnati in June to undertake coaching, scouting and other activities.

Togbe Afede XIV said the Commercial Centre would house administration staff of the club alongside the sale of the club's merchandise, hosting of media events as well as other important club activities until the new club secretariat was completed.

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Prosper Harrison Addo commended Hearts for putting up a befitting edifice to support the growth of football in the country and charged other clubs to take a cue for the shining example of the Rainbow club.

A Board Member of the club,Mr. Vincent Sowah Odotei disclosed the club's plan to construct a 50,000-seater multi-purpose stadium as part of its journey to attainprominencein Ghana and Africa and the world at large.