Ghana: Farmer Remanded for Pouring Acid On Girlfriend

12 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A 25-year-old farmer, who allegedly poured acid on his girlfriend, has been remanded into police custody by District Court, at Juabuso, in the Western North Region

Francis Aning, boyfriend to Mary Owusu, 18, was expected to reappear before the Court, on May 25,2022.

The Director of Police Public Affairs,Superintendent (Supt) of PoliceAlexander KwekuObeng, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, yesterday.

He said complainant (namewithheld) reported to the police that Aning poured liquid substance suspected to be acid on the body of Mary and bolted.

Supt Obeng stated that the victim, who suffered burns on her face and body, was rushed to the District Government Hospital at Juaboso.

Prosecution said when the police went to the hospital,they found victimwith burns on the face on admission.

Supt Obeng stated that the suspect was arrested at his hideout and detained for investigations.

The court heard that preliminary investigations revealed that accused, has refused to take care of the two children he has with victim.

Supt Obeng said consequently, Mary' mother warned accused not to go to victim's house, which infuriated accused and he poured acid on the victim.

