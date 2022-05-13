Nigeria: I'll Reverse Brain Drain, Boost Health Insurance Coverage From 7 to 50 Percent - Saraki

12 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Miftaudeen Raji

A presidential aspirant in the People's Democratic Party, PDP and Former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki has said he would develop targeted incentives to cut down on brain drain and to keep professionals more fulfilled in the country.

Saraki stated this while unveiling his plans for Nigeria during a programme tagged: "Presidential Media Parley in Abuja on Thursday.

He said, "The moment our professionals still relocate to other countries to find fulfilment, then our job is not done and this is why I want to be the President.

"I will be the bridge between the private and public sector. I will be the bridge between the the young and the old. I can do it.

"My portfolio experience at the executive level and the highest legislative institution have prepared me for this this job.

"I will implement my plans with courage and conviction. We never lacked ideas in this country.

"We all seem to know what needs to be done, but what is missing is the leadership and ability to rally around a great priorities with measurable targets.

"The leadership of purpose is what I bring to the table. No excuse or justification for failure. This gap is the what I intend to fill," he added.

The former lawmaker also assured that every Nigerian child, regardless of the circumstance of their parents would be guaranteed quality basic education.

He said, "We can be the generation that commits to building the country on the principle of equal opportunity to everyone and deliberate about policies that promote inclusion of women and the youths as well as people living with disabilities."

Saraki also promised that in two years, he would take the insurance coverage of the country from the current seven per cent to 50 per cent Health Insurance Coverage.

He said he would collaborate with industries to train 1 million Nigerian youths in technical and vocational skills.

"I will invest massively in skills such as programming, cloud computing, data analytics and all such in-demand skills to drive innovation," he said.

Saraki stressed that he wants to be the President to help the country build a formidable economy that will help Nigeria overcome vulnerability and volatility of the international oil market.

