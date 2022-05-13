Nigerian Footballer Banned for Two Years

13 May 2022
This Day (Lagos)

A football player of Nigerian origin, Christopher Chizoba Iyikwobe, has been slammed with a two-year worldwide ban from the game.

The Bangladesh Football Federation had requested FIFA to make worldwide the ban it placed on Iyikwobe for misdemeanor not listed. The world football ruling body expectedly granted the request, making it impossible for the Nigerian player to ply his trade elsewhere until serving out the two-Year ban.

The Bangladesh Football Federation had placed a two-year worldwide ban on Iyikwobe on 26th September 2021, and subsequently appealed to FIFA to give it worldwide effect.

FIFA has now granted the request and Iyikwobe remains suspended from all football-related activities globally until 26th September 2023.

