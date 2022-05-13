Africa: Karboubi Appointed Referee for Moroccan Throne Cup Final

For the first time in the history of Moroccan football, a woman referee will officiate the final of the Throne Cup.

CAF/FIFA referee Bouchra Karboubi.has been appointed by the refereeing committee of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF),

Karboubi will be assisted by another woman Fatiha Jermoumi as first assistant referee.

The final between AS FAR and Moghreb Tetouan will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 16:00 (local time) in the Grand Stade d'Agadir.

Bouchra Karboubi, who is also a police officer, is the first Moroccan woman referee to have officiated a Botola Pro Inwi match (Morocco's Premier league). She has also officiated at several major continental competitions.

Apart from women's football competitions where she plays a recurring role, she notably officiated at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021, which was played in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6. Karboubi was part of the VAR team, especially during the final between Egypt and Senegal.