Gambia: Dibba Oil FC Pommel Young Africans FC in 2nd Division

Dibba Oil FC on Tuesday defeated Young Africans 2-0 in their week-twenty match of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League played at the Jarra Soma Mini Stadium.

The Lower River Region boys scored two goals in the match without Young Africans replying to climb to 12th place on the country's Second Tier table with 22 points.

Young Africans remained 14th place on the Second Division League table with 20 points after slipping to Dibba Oil FC.

Meanwhile, BK Milan missed the chance to extend their lead on top of the table in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division League following their 1-1 draw with Water side FC at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.