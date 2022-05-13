Liberia: Twayen Receives More Petitions in Nimba

Nimba County — Nimbaians in huge numbers converged Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Ganta sports ground and petitioned Mr. Nya Twayen to contest for the senate in 2023, which also coincided with the celebration of his birthday.

In their petition, the citizens said Mr. Twayen is the best person to replace incumbent Senator Prince Y. Johnson, who is seeking a third term in office.

Reading the petition, Mr. James Saye Kea said their decision to petition the senatorial hopeful is based on his humanitarian and developmental support to hospitals and health centers in the county, including market women, schools and various communities across Nimba.

The petitioners, who came from 19 administrative districts, said they are placing their trust in Mr. Twayen to change the future of county, noting that Nimba is currently bleeding from bad leadership under Senator Prince Johnson, who has allegedly failed to promote unity and development.

They referred to Twayen as someone who represents the generational change that they have been looking for, and that PYJ, who prides himself as god-father of Nimba politics, only seeks his personal interest and that of his family rather than the county.

In response, Mr. Twayen vowed to promote peace and unity among members of the county legislative caucus and the citizenry. He

blamed Senator Johnson for disunity in the caucus and among Nimbaians.

He said it is about time that the Senator to give chance to the young people to lead the county.

Recently, citizens of Buutuo Township, Gbloulay, Karnplay, Sanniquellie, Saclepea, Tappita, and Zekepa petitioned Twayen for the senate. Editing by Jonathan Browne