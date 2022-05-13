Liberia: Executive Uses Judiciary As Straw, Cummings Alleges

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) Political Leader, Mr. Alexander Cummings says the Liberian Presidency has weaponized the country's Judiciary into submission and it's using the courts to suppress and witch hunt opposition politicians for political gains.

Mr. Cummings said such undue political influence by the Executive on both the country's Judiciary and the Legislature has rendered them ineffective, made a mockery of the governance system in the fair and transparent discharge of their constitutional duties to the citizenry.

The ANC Political Leader who spoke Thursday, May 12 on Truth FM, said while he respects the authority of the court, by regularly attending court trials, it was also within the preview of his right to hire the two London based international firms to conduct a forensic investigation to further establish the fact in the allegation of alleged alteration of the Collaborating Political Parties CPP framework document.

The ANC Political Leader said the admission by state prosecutors of prosecutorial misconduct that they inadvertently extracted evidence crucial to his innocence, and the publicized conflicting exchanges between the Solicitor General and the Justice Minister allude to the facts that charges of forgery and criminal conspiracy are bogus and politically orchestrated by the All-Liberian Party of Mr. Benoni Urey and the Unity Party in cohort with President Weah to thwart his Presidential bid in 2023.

Cummings said a trial that should be legally dispensed within 30 days by the Magisterial Court has far exceeded the statutory limitations to nearly five months, without making any significant progress.

Mr. Cummings said such unlawful acts by state prosecutors intended to delay and deny justice, demands that he seeks alternative action to protect and defend his hard-earned reputation.

The ANC Political Leader said the hiring of the two London-based internationally reputable firms to conduct forensic investigation are aimed at further establishing the facts that the charges are unwarranted and only intended to damage his hard-earned reputation.

He also referred to state prosecutors subpoenaed list of 34 State witnesses.

Mr. Cummings considering other options to salvage his reputation has hired a London based internationally reputable law firm, headed by the former British Prime Minister's wife, Cherie Blair, along with Alaco, a leading business intelligence and investigations firm, based in London and operating globally, to conduct an independent forensic investigation into the CPP framework document alteration accusation.

ANC Political Leader, Mr. Cummings, its National Chairman, Gbarpolu Senator Daniel Naatehn, and Secretary General, Counsellor Aloysius Toe are being tried for alleged alterations of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) framework document. The three accused ANC stalwarts have adamantly denied the charges and described the protracted trial as bogus and politically motivated by the All-Liberian Party of Mr. Benoni Urey in cahoots with Unity Party Political Leader Joseph N. Boakai and President George Weah to thwart Mr. Cummings Presidential bid in 2023.