Africa: Motsepe Urges Cosafa to Act With Urgency

CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe attended the Cosafa Elective General Meeting in Windhoek, Namibia today, and urged Member Associations to act 'with urgency' in developing football in Cosafa to be amongst the best in Africa and to be self-sustaining.

Dr Motsepe congratulated the new Cosafa president Artur de Almeida e Silva and the new executive members who were elected at the Cosafa general meeting.

President Motsepe said: "We have to recognize that there are times in our history where we are capable of doing great things for African football and for our nations. We have to leave this meeting today with a sense of urgency to make football in Cosafa amongst the best in Africa. We are part of the generation that is going to change the face and the future of football forever."

Motsepe added that "we cannot separate the development of football from the socio-economic development and growth of each country in Africa."

Motsepe also met with club owners, the Namibian Football Normalization Committee and other football stakeholders.

He encouraged them to unite and to re-start domestic football in September 2022. The domestic league has been inactive and last played three years ago.

The CAF president called for unity in the Cosafa zone: "We are here to talk about how we work together, how we grow together, and how we create more opportunities for football infrastructure at school, amateur and professional level. One of my messages to Cosafa is that Cosafa must be united and African football must be united."

President Motsepe also shared some of CAF's plans which are to give as many countries as possible the opportunities to host CAF competitions and build world-class football infrastructure and facilities. - cafonline.com