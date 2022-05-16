Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates New UAE President, Sheikh Zayed

15 May 2022
This Day (Lagos)

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who was elected President by a Federal Supreme Council to succeed his half-brother, the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu yesterday, congratulated UAE's new leader upon his emergence.

He said: "I know that stepping into the shoes of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed is no easy task because of his vast experience and visionary skills. but I am confident that his successor is equally well equipped for the task ahead.

"Your predecessor made a mark in the impressive transformation of the UAE, making it a vast business and tourist attraction, building infrastructure, and creating one of the best living standards in the world.

"I am confident that you're going to build on this great legacy created by your half-brother. Nigeria looks forward to greater cooperation with the UAE which has tremendously helped Nigeria in tracking down illegal assets and tracing terrorist funds."

He added that Dubai "is a reliable partner for the progress of Nigeria and I'm confident that under the new leader, such cooperation will grow bigger and stronger.

"I wish President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed God's guidance and wisdom in the discharge of this enormous responsibility," the president prayed

