Nigeria: Big Brother Naija Begins Audition for Season Seven

15 May 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

One of Nigeria's popular reality television shows, Big Brother Naija, has announced that it has begun auditioning for its seventh edition.

In a video posted across its social media platforms, the organisers of the show stated that intending participants are to log onto the Africa Magic website and upload a three-minute video stating why they want to be on the show.

Moreso, they are to describe themselves stating their likes and dislikes as well as talk about their close friends and family.

The show said the audition, which is free, will start on May 15 and closes on May 30.

The last edition of the reality TV show had Hazel Oyeze 'Whitemoney' Onou as its winner and he went home with ₦90 million worth of prizes.

X