Uganda: Besigye to Police - 'Remove Your Men From My Home'

The leader of People's Front for Transition(PFT), Dr. Kizza Besigye, has expressed his disappointment to the police for blocking his visitors and Ugandans from accessing his home in Kasangati, Wakiso district.

Besigye has been put under house arrest after he was intercepted by security operatives following his attempt to mobilise Ugandans to rise up against the high cost of living which he said was affecting vulnerable common citizens whom he said belong to the "cassava" republic.

Besigye said eight police patrol vehicles have been stationed at and around his home since Thursday last week including one sedan car which is in front of his gate.

He noted that at the weekend the disappointed colleagues of the (PFT) Red Card Front, who had come to check on him at home, weren't allowed anywhere near the home,something he said is very unfortunate.

"They couldn't get through the roadblock at the junction to our home. Even the food they brought for us had to go back. We shall, definitely, overcome," he said.

Besigye said the move taken by the force is to stop them from making a wake up and rallying call to Ugandans to demand for changes needed for their survival.

Speaking to the media last week before his arrest, Besigye called upon the government to downsize parliament whose over 500 members have proved to be costly for Ugandans to maintain.

"We can't breathe, reduce the cost of living," he said, noting that President Museveni should do away with Resident District Commissioners (RDCs).

After the 2011 elections, Besigye led the walk to work protests that paralysed the city and led to his violent arrest.

Prices of basic commodities have shot up by more than 50% over the last six months.

Government blames the situation on external factors but some economists have said some local measures can be taken to soothe the situation.