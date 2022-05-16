Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Unhappy Over Killings, Sit-At-Home in South-East - Soludo

In his determined efforts to ensure peace, security and tranquility back to the South East region, Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, last Friday visited detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his DSS detention facility in Abuja where the duo rubbed minds on the way for peace in the region.

Relating his visit and the outcome through his Facebook which was also confirmed by his Chief Press Secretary Christian Aburime, Governor Soludo said:

"I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, (Friday, 13th May, 2022) to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South East.

"He was in very high spirits and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere.

"He expressed sadness over what he described as "sacrilegious killings" of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless "sit at home" perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB.

"He assured that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace.

"Together, we shall restore peace, security and prosperity in Anambra and the Southeast. It is well indeed!".

Recall that Soludo had put in place , a Commission made of prominent Igbo intellectuals and headed by Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, to look into the security crisis in the zone and urged those who claim to be IPOB members but committing all manner of attrocities to come out, drop their arms and dialogue with the commission.

It is not known for now how much progress the Commission has made, but it is believed that the Governor's meeting with Kanu would boost the work of the Commission.

But reacting to the visit, self-styled disciple of Nnamdi Kanu who was alleged to be responsible for the enforcement of sit-at-home and violence in the southeast, Simon Ekpa said he is not buying into what transpired between Soludo and Kanu.

Ekpa tweeted: "Tell Soludo that we are not doing FOTO freedom fighting. The only broadcast we will listen to is freedom broadcast. Only when MNK broadcasts to us from his house in Afaraukwu or somewhere else, we will not listen to any broadcast from the courtroom. We know their next plan."

Vanguard News Nigeria