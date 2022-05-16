Sierra Leone: Super Eagles Lines Up Mexico and Ecuador Friendlies Before Leone Stars Clash

Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Mexico and Ecuador in international friendlies scheduled for the U.S. few days before their 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers opener against Sierra Leone in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Eagles First Assistant Coach, Salisu Yusuf, has already called-up 30 players, including eight home-based professionals, after the list was released on Tuesday by the Communications Department of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Foreign-based duo Odion Ighalo and Kelechi Iheanacho were both left out for the upcoming international friendlies, however, team captain Ahmed Musa, as well as forward Moses Simon was named in the squad.

The Super Eagles will clash with CONCACAF powerhouse Mexico at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, the State of Texas on May 28.

They will then head to New Jersey to tackle Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on June 2.

NAN reports that only 25 of the 30 players will make the final list for the tour, which is preparatory for June's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches.

The qualifiers are against Sierra Leone in Abuja (June 9) and São Tomé & Príncipe in Marrakech, Morocco (June 13).