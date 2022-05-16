Sierra Leone: ACC Applauds Pujehun District Council for Implementation of Anti-Corruption Strategy

The National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) Secretariat of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has applauded authorities of the Pujehun District Council (PDC) for outperforming all other Local Councils across the country in the just concluded NACS monitoring exercise.

This commendation was done during an engagement the Secretariat had with the Council on Tuesday 10th March, 2022, at the Council's Hall in Pujehun Town.

It could be recalled that the NACS Secretariat over the past few months has been holding stakeholders' engagements with Local Councils following the release of the NACS 2021 Monitoring Report. The Report rates all Councils but two as moderately compliant. The only Councils to have given a high compliance rating are the Pujehun District Council and Kenema City Council, which scored 91% and 82% respectively.

Speaking at this meeting, Deputy Director of NACS Edita Fofana expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to the Council for taking the implementation of the NACS Strategy seriously and performing exceptionally well. She implored them to continue the good work.

The Director of the NACS Secretariat Nabilahi-Musa Kamara, in his statement, praised the Chief Administrator of the PDC for his outstanding leadership in mentoring young staff under his watch. He also praised the Internal Auditor for his tireless effort in implementing the action points as prescribed by the NACS.

A representative from the NACS Steering Committee Winston Mella Jalloh was also full of praises for the Council and asked the visiting team from the ACC to applaud staff of the Council, noting that if other Local Councils emulate the Pujehun District Council's benchmarks they will be able to score even better. He also praised the energy shown by all staff and encouraged them to continue to ensure more gains.

Chairperson of the Council Sheikh Sowa while speaking during the engagement reiterated the need to maintain their high compliance status. He assured the ACC that his Council is known for its great output when it comes to issues of integrity and accountability. He noted that their score in the NACS scorecard does not come as a surprise, making reference to being the best Council when it comes to projects sponsored by the European Union (EU).

Bernard Abass Kargbo - Public Education Officer ACC