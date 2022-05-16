Gambia: Pura Hires Masterplan Ltd for Construction of New Headquarters

The Gambia Public Utility Regulatory Authority (PURA) on Monday 9th May 2022 signed a contractual agreement with Masterplan Company Limited, a local consulting company for the recruitment and supervision of the contractor for the construction of the new PURA headquarters building.

The signing is widely expected to commit both institutions toward the successful construction of the new headquarters of the nation's regulatory body.

Speaking at the event held at PURA premises, Yusupha M. Jobe, director general at PURA expressed delight and appreciation over the important milestone made possible through the tireless efforts of the entire management in ensuring that that important national institution operates from its own offices as soon as possible.

"We are indeed hopeful that this gathering today will yield positive dividends for our institution. It would be a huge achievement for all of us when this is completed to be able to house our staff and improve our image and working environment considering that we are expanding with additional mandates," DG Jobe said with optimism.

In a similar but different engagement, the Authority also appended a signature with one of the leading insurance schemes, West Africa Takaful Company Limited.

The agreement entered into with West Africa Takaful Company would enable PURA to be a beneficiary of the medical insurance services offered by the West Africa Takaful Company for its teeming staff.

DG Jobe described the development. as critical as PURA has been self-insuring itself and medical costs always exceeded the budget and required supplementary approval. "This has caused unnecessary stress to the administration, and hence is a timely development," he stated.

"The scheme undoubtedly will help for the optimal usage of the meager resources of PURA and attract a better and more responsive health service delivery system," he concluded.

Both parties were elated and expressed hope of further cementing the working relationship.

