Gambia: Muslim Ex-Science Students Supports Department

Ex-science students of Muslim Senior Secondary School of 1995 batch, on Tuesday donated science materials worth over D100, 000 to the school's science department at a presentation held at the school ground.

The materials included test tube of boiling tubes, funnels, pipettes, beakers, wire gauzes, burettes, triangle glass blocks, thermometers, slotted masses, resistor standards, among others.

Nfansu F. Bojang, vice principal of the school, said the materials will benefit not just the science department but the entire school and therefore thanked donors for their generosity.

He pointed out that, the gesture is a demonstration that ex-Muslim Senior Secondary School students are contributing their quota to the development of the nation at various levels.

Mr. Bojang stated that, the school has produced everything for the country including a President, doctors, teachers, accountants, among others.

Adegunju T. Adejuyu, head of science department said the donation was the first by ex-science students of the school.

He described the gesture as timely as they are preparing for the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Exams.

Mr. Adejuyu also said that the materials will make their practical easy as well as make teaching of sciences effective and easy for science teachers.

Dr. Pa Modou Sonko, chairman Muslim Senior Secondary School 1995 ex-science students batch said the association was established barely three months ago and are proud to be the first ex-science students batch to support the school.

He encouraged students to come back and assist the school when the graduate.

He thanked the school for the education put in them to ensure they are of benefit to the world. He also said that they hope the materials would be useful to the school.

Waka Mbai, president Muslim ex-student federation urged students to be committed and work hard to ensure they become productive in society.

"The school has given us everything. It is time we start giving back," he told ex-students of the school.

According to him, if all ex-students of the school are committed to supporting the school they can even build a university for themselves.