Gambia: Wrestling - Nyaha Njairinyu Defeats Komie Junior to Earn Long-Awaited Victory

Nyaha Jairinyu of Club Mara needed less than two minutes to wrestle down Komie Junior of Club Serekunda Mbolo in the grand combat of the event organised by Dorlel Lamba Promotion at the Sanchaba Lower Basic School's Ground on Sunday 8th May 2022.

A lot was at stake for the two upcoming wrestlers after both endured heartbreaking defeats in their previous combats.

However, it was Nyaha Njairinyu of Club Mara who gained the upper hands as Komie Junior of Club Serekunda Mbolo concentrated on the boxing aspect while the former was interested in the wrestling aspect.

The Ebo Town-based wrestler and his fans went home celebrating with the flag named after Bamba Drammeh.

In the earlier bouts which were in freestyle wrestling: Chart of Club Yanda Mbaye defeated Maga Dan of Club Sukutankulu. Samareh of Club Jeff Jel wrestled down Nyangorr. Messi of Club Tallinding United continued his impressive run with victory over Bebe Nyolo of Yundum Mbolo while Boy Serrer of Kerr Serign Mbolo defeated Gorr Fit of Serekunda Mbolo.

Elsewhere, Tiger of Tallinding Japoo wrestled to the ground Seven Eleven of Ebo Town Mbolo to win the flag named after Gibbi Njie, while Ama of Tallinding United earned a hard-fought victory over Zoro of Club Sukutankulu before Nyaha Jairinyu capped off the evening with victory over Komie Junior.

The event was attended by scores of enthusiastic fans and spectators from Sanchaba and its surroundings.