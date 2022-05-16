Gambia: PW1 Continues Testimony Under Cross-Examination in Gam-Petroleum Case

Amadou Keita, the first prosecution witness in the case involving former Gam-Petroleum employees on Thursday continued his testimony under cross-examination at the High Court in Banjul.

In his testimony concerning a certain document of agreement signed between Gam-Petroleum and a certain company, which was tendered as an exhibit before the court, the witness said he would not be surprised to realise that the document was 10 years ago, before the 1st and 2nd accused Saihou Drammeh, ex-managing director and Operations Manager Lamin Gassama assumed office at Gam-Petroleum storage depot in Lamin Mandinary.

The witness went further to relate that he did not know the signatories to the document and was not sure under whose tenure as general manager and operations manager was such a document signed.

Asked as to whether he could recognise the signatures of the accused persons, the witness testified that he did recognise that of the 1st accused person's but can't remember that of the 2nd accused. He therefore added that the signature on the document is not that of the 1st accused.

Furthermore, Mr Keita, admitted that the 2nd accused was operations manager from December, 2019 to December 2021, long after the coming of this document.

It was later indicated before the court that the document was signed in 2012 by one Fadi Mazegi as director, and at the time, the 1st and 2nd accused were not in their positions at Gam-Petroleum.

The witness also could not confirm that Addax, one of their partners, was over paid up to about a tune of US$2.4 million.

The witness told the court the accused persons themselves knew that he had no intention to lie against them, which was debunked by the defence counsel.

The case has been adjourned to Friday, today.