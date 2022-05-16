Gambia: U.S. Senate Passes Durbin, Risch Bipartisan Resolution Recognising Gambia for Democratic, Peaceful Elections

16 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution introduced by U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-ID), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, recognising the free, fair, and peaceful December 4, 2021, presidential and April 9, 2022, legislative elections in The Gambia. The resolution also calls on the Gambian government to follow through on recent Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission recommendations.

"In December and again last month, the Gambian people showed the West African region and the world models of peaceful and fair elections after decades of troubling dictatorship," said Durbin. "The country's Truth Commission also bravely presented findings and recommendations for accountability from that troubling period."

"The passage of this resolution reinforces the commitment of the United States to The Gambia's historic democratic transition, especially the important milestone reached during the recent presidential election," said Risch. "When democracy is under attack, and while several West African nations have faced unconstitutional power changes, The Gambia has demonstrated what is possible when institutions and citizens commit to governing themselves through core democratic principles."

Along with Durbin and Risch, the resolution is also cosponsored by Senators Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Chris Coons (D-DE), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Ben Cardin (D-MD), John Boozman (R-AR), and Marco Rubio (R-FL).

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X