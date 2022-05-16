Gambia: Govt Endorses Prosecution of 70 Perpetrators Including Jammeh

16 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)

A reliable source has informed The Point that following the two days of Cabinet meetings on Thursday and Friday, the government has endorsed the recommendations of TRRC for the prosecutions 70 perpetrators including ex-president, Yahya Jammeh who is now in exile.

The government White Paper will be issued on 25 May 2022 with more details of the findings, the sources added.

TRRC reported that ex-president Yahya Jammeh had ordered the killings of 250 Gambians and non-Gambians.

The TRRC report unveils 427 findings, 218 recommendations with 393 testimonies on killings, unlawful detention, enforced disappearances, sexual and gender based violations, from 1994 to 2017.

