Liberia: Govt Fingers Evidence in Cummings Criminal Case

The political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings is facing criminal prosecution for multiple crimes of forgery and criminal conspiracy.

During one of the trials weeks ago, Cummings through his lawyers informed the court that a position of the discoveries (evidence) relative to WhatsApp conversations was omitted from the list of evidences presented to the defendant's legal team by the Government of Liberia's team of prosecutor in person of Sayma Syrenius Cephus, Solicitor General of Liberia.

But this allegation was initially denied by the state through its team of prosecutor, with a release from the offices of the Solicitor General.

On this basis, Cummings' team of lawyers pleaded with Magistrate Jorma Jallah, presiding Magistrate of the Monrovia City Court to launch an investigation into the matter, as they claimed that such evidence was key in acquitting their client of the crimes: forgery and criminal conspiracy levied against him by the state on behalf of the All Liberian Party of businessman Benoni Urey.

Said request was accepted by the court and trial was suspended pending the investigative findings.

In a closed door meeting with both parties in the ongoing matter, the government, through its team of prosecutors admitted to extracting the evidence in question from the courts file.

Cummings' lawyers have held that such evidence is an important component of the trial, especially with regards to setting their client free of all two criminal charges.

During the Wednesday's March 30, 2022, closed door conference before Magistrate Jallah, government's lawyers openly admitted that they omitted the main evidence from the court file and presented same before the court for the continuance of the trial.

At the same time lawyers representing Mr. Cummings interposed no objection; as such agreed to what was produced to court as their main evidence to acquit their client.

Cllr. Abraham B. Sillah along with his team of lawyers said the evidence which was omitted and sequentially brought back to the court will be looked at clearly so that what happened first will not repeat itself.

Recently, the Chairman of the All Liberian Party (ALP) Theodore Momoh testified in court that the May 19, 2020 signed framework document was altered by Cummings and his deputies.

Momoh's testimony on Thursday, March 3, 2022, said in one of Cummings' Facebook posts, he admitted that he, along with his, men altered the signed May 19, 2020, framework agreement.

It can be recalled that, Cummings took the witness stand denying having the CPP original copy of the signed May 19, 2020 framework document, saying it does not exist.

Cummings was subpoenaed to produce the CPP original framework document, but on the contrary, denied the existence of the document.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Jallah has assigned the case for Monday, April 4, 2022, to be heard.