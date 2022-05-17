Ghana: Fire Guts Building At Lartebiokoshie

17 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Fire gutted a-one storey building at Lartebiokoshie, a suburb of Accra, destroying items running into thousands of Ghana Cedis, last Saturday.

The building, a residential apartment, was also used as a warehouse, and items destroyed, ncluded bags and materials used in the manufacturing of nose masks.

The Head of Public Relations of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Timothy Osafo Affum, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, yesterday, said there was no casualty.

He said when the GNFS received reports about the fire, firefighters were dispatched to the scene with appliances from the Accra Regional Fire Headquarters and Dansomanbranch of the GNFS.

"About three other private water tankers were also engaged to help quench the fire", ACFO Affumadded.

He said the firefighters quenched the fire at the warehouse, preventing it from spreading to other apartments and adjourning buildings, and also salvaged bags and material used for nose masks.

He urged the public to contact relevant authorities when they plan to use their premises as storage facilities.

ACFO Affum stated that the cause of fire was under investigations, and urged the public to abide by safety measures, especially during the rainy season, to prevent fire outbreaks, including domestic fires.

"During such period the people use a lot of electrical gadgets, such as heaters, kettles and forget to turn them off after use, resulting in fire outbreaks," he explained.

ACFO Affumappealed to the public to engage the services of qualified electricians, to check electrical connections or systems to forestall any fire outbreak.

