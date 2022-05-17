Gambia: NoGJWCA President Commends UNICEF, Women's Bureau for Training Network Members

The president of the Network of Gender Journalists for Women and Cultural Advancement (NoGJWCA) has commended UNICEF and Women's Bureau for training its members on Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting (FGM/C) and Child Marriage.

Pateh Baldeh was speaking in an interview with journalists at the closure of a two-day training for the network members held at Pakalinding in Lower River Region.

He said capacity building for his network members had been ongoing since 2009, adding that, the Network has been collaborating with Women's Bureau and partners for the past years.

He however called on members to take ownership of the network and work as a team in order to achieve their objective.

NoGJWCA President assured Women's Bureau and partners that the knowledge gained would be put into good practice. He added that the network had already started meeting with other institutions and organisations to send proposals in order to secure funds for the network to implement projects. The Network is also partnering with Network Against Gender Based Violence to fight FGM and Child Marriage, he also said.