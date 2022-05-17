Rwanda: Singer 'Sergeant Robert' Arrested in Kampala

16 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Ugandan security authorities have in custody Rwandan singer Sergeant Major Robert Kabera, who is commonly known as 'Sergeant Robert' the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) has confirmed.

Kabera's arrest comes nearly two years after RDF Military Prosecution Department (MPD) launched investigations against the singer for allegedly defiling a '15-year-old' family member.

In Kampala, reports indicate that he was picked up from his home in a Kampala suburb of Masanafu, a suburb in the capital, in the early hours of Monday, May 16, by a joint force of police and intelligence services.

Local media reports revealed that Kabera was arrested on different charges of smuggling guns into Uganda, which he committed while in Kampala after fleeing Rwanda.

Col. Ronald Rwivanga, the RDF spokesperson told The New Times that they were 'closely' following his case. He did not specify whether they had or would be applying for his extradition to Kigali to face trial over rape charges.

"It is true they have arrested him across (Uganda), we have no more details on the case but we will update the public in due time," he said in a phone interview.

Although Rwivanga didn't comment on his possible extradition, The New Times understands that concerned authorities are working to accelerate the request.

In November last year, the RDF said that the former RDF Army Band member allegedly committed the crime on November 21, 2020, in Ndera sector, Gasabo district.

Upon conviction of defilement, a suspect is liable to an imprisonment of not less than twenty years but not more than twenty-five years.

