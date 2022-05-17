Ghana: Verna Natural Mineral Water Wins 'Water of the Year' Award

Verna Natural Mineral Water has been adjudged 'Water of the Year' award at the sixth edition of the Ghana Beverages Awards (GBA).

A product of Twellium Industrial Company Limited, Verna Natural Mineral Water beat brands such as Voltic Natural Mineral Water, Bel Aqua Mineral Water, Awake Purified Drinking Water in a keenly contested 'Water of the Year' Category.

This year's Ghana Beverage Award was organised on the theme "Inspiring Excellence in Ghana's Beverage Industry" in Accra.

Commenting on the award, Chief Marketing Officer at Twellium Industrial Company Limited, Ali Ajami, said the awards affirmed Verna's position as the preferred natural mineral water that continued to shape the industry.

"Twellium Industrial Company Limited has over the years introduced a lot of great products to provide Ghanaians with the needed refreshment and nutrition. We are on the quest to deliver and provide quality services, premium brands that exceed the expectation of our esteemed customers. With the readiness of customers, we will keep producing best of products," he added.

MrAjami dedicated the awardto Verna customers, stakeholders and staff for their immense contributions to the success journey of Twellium Industrial Company Limited.

"I dedicate this award to our loyal and cherished customers, stakeholders and to our employees for their hard work. We will keep providing exceptional products to continue refreshing Ghanaians," he said.

MrAjami said Verna was certified with both ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) ranking it as an international standard brand.

He said over the years, Verna Natural Mineral Water, through its 'changing lives' initiative had the most impactful social projects that gives generously back to the Ghanaian society. It also partners the Ghana Olympics to help grow the sports fraternity in the country.

The Ghana Beverage Award is proudly organized by Global Media Alliance and supported by the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana, Consumer Protection Agency, Food Research Institute under CSIR, Perception Management International, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the Ghana Tourism Authority.