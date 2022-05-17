Ghana: GBSF, J-ABs Sign MOU to Develop Baseball in Ghana

The Ghana Baseball and Softball Federation (GBSF) and the Japan - Africa Baseball and Softball Foundation (J-ABS), an NGO,has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Accra to develop the sport in Ghana.

Under the agreement, Baseballership Education, J-ABS was to donate equipment, organise seminar for coaches and host a national league dubbed Ghana Koshin League which is to be replicated across Africa.

MrShingaTomonari, President of J-ABS said the Baseballership Education is a programmewhich seeks to develop the sportsmanship of the individual playing the twin game of baseball and softball.

Mr Tomonari said the programme will enable the coaches to foster the values of discipline, respect and justice in the players they train in baseball and softball.

According to him, African baseball and softball coaches will learn how to encourage young players to grow spiritually but not'athletically' in the game.

Mr Kwame Amponfi Jnr, Deputy Director General, Technical of the National Sports Authority(NSA) said his outfit placed very much importance on any investment which brings development and promotion to any of the sports disciplines in the country.

Mr Amponfi Jnr congratulated J-ABS and the Japanese government for their support for baseball and softball over the years.

He said the NSA was ready to supportany investment inlogistics, training and competition which will results in a total transformation and development of sportsin the country.

In his address, the President of GBSF, Ernest Danso, stressed that most sports in the country were considered to be skill and technically driven but mental health and physical preparedness, will leave a lasting effect on the player for a very long time.