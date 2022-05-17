Gambia: KMC Municipal Police Use Teaser in Arresting Petty-Traders

17 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Kanifing Municipal Council Police officers (KMC) were seen on Monday afternoon using an electricity teaser in arresting petty-traders at Westfield, along the Kairaba Avenue Highway.

The suspects, Abdoulie Barry and Ismalie Baldeh were selling car materials along the Kairaba Avenue highway. They were manhandled and thrown inside the waiting KMC vehicle.

Meanwhile, the third person was arrested for merely taking pictures of the incident. He was equally taken along with the other suspects.

The Municipal Police Officers were heard loudly claiming that they were executing their duties lawfully and that they used the electricity teaser to bash the suspects because they resisted arrest - a claim which the petty-traders strongly denied.

Other KMC municipal police officers were also seen throwing materials belonging to the petty-traders on the ground, while other materials were thrown inside their waiting vehicles.

However, another KMC officer who identified himself as Inspector Sulayman Sarr and claimed to be a student of MDI was also heard loudly attacking Gambian journalists, saying: "You journalists are the reason why the country is going backward," he claimed.

Sulayman Sarr further told The Point reporter to stop interviewing the affected petty-traders, adding: "You journalists don't know your work. You people are a disgrace to the country. I am 100% sure you people are a disgrace to the Gambian people. If you want, you could even record me. You people are a disgrace to the country. You people are only praying for the backwardness of the country," he claimed

"In fact, when you are writing the story, do take my details and include it in the story. I am Inspector Sulayman Sarr and I am also a student of MDI. I hate somebody who doesn't know his job," he further posited.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X