Africa: Gambia - 8th African Country With Most Expensive Mobile Data

The Gambia has been ranked as the 8th country with the most expensive mobile data in Africa and, undoubtedly, across the world, according to research.

According to researchers, over 480 million Africans have access to mobile internet, even though African countries have some of the most expensive mobile data in the world due to factors such as lack of proper infrastructure and amenities, and the high taxation levied on the African telecom industry.

The research which was conducted by Statista and dated 11th December 2021, revealed the 20 African countries with the most expensive data across the continent.

The Gambia has been ranked the 8th country with the most expensive data, with 1 gigabyte costing a whopping $5.86 average, where as it costs less than 1 US dollar in neighbouring country, Senegal.

Gambia is only ahead of Equatorial Guinea, the country with most expensive price of mobile data, with one gigabyte costing as much as $49.67; Sao Tome and Principe, where one gigabyte data would cost you $30.97; Malawi, the third most expensive price of mobile data in Africa at $25.46 per gigabyte; Chad, which has the fourth most expensive price of mobile data at $23.33.

The other countries ahead of Gambia are Namibia, where one gigabyte costs $22.37, Central African Republic, $9.03; and Seychelles, $8.64 per gigabyte data.

The countries way cheaper than The Gambia in mobile data are Mauritania, Madagascar, Gabon, Cape Verde, Togo, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Botswana, Benin, Mali, Sierra Leone and Comoros, where average price for one gigabyte data is $3.21, $5.56, $5.14, $4.82, $4.78, $4.69, $4.52, $4.41, $3.92, $3.61, $3.28, $3.26 respectively.

Speculations, however, express suspicion of way worst than what research has been able to unveil, with Gambians consistently complaining of credit and data stolen by GSM operators.