Nigeria: Residents, Police Disagree Over Kano Explosion

Residents close to the scene of the explosion in the city of Kano are dismissing a statement by the police that the explosion may have been caused by an explosion of a gas cylinder.

The police also added that four people have been confirmed killed in the explosion.

A welder, close to the site of the explosion, told PREMIUM TIMES that the explosion occurred from a building close to a nearby school.

He said there was no gas shop in the area that will result in such destruction.

Similarly, a female resident, who refused to state her name, said she does not believe the explosion was caused by a gas explosion.

"How can they say is a gas explosion, it's not, she said, how can a gas explosion dismember a human and take him to metres far away," she said.

"It's a suicide bomber who struggle to enter the school before the explosive got detonated, this is purely a bombing explosion, not gas," she added.

She said some windows of the school and neighbouring houses were shattered.

Mustapha Habib, director-general, National Emergency Management, told reporters at the scene of the explosion that people are feared trapped under a flattened building.

He said others have been evacuated and taken to the hospital.

Mr Habib said details of the casualties will be released after the rescue workers conclude their work.

The police commissioner in Kano, Sama'ila Dikko, the Director of State Security Service and all service chiefs in the state were at the scene of the explosion.

Kano state deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, also visited the scene of the explosion.

Below is the statement from the Kano Police Command:

*KANO STATE POLICE COMMAND DIARY*

*17TH MAY, 2022*

*FOUR PEOPLE CONFIRMED DEAD IN A SUSPECTED GAS CYLINDER EXPLOSION IN SABON GARI QUARTERS KANO*

*Building Collapse and rescue mission in progress*

Today, 17/05/2022 by 1000hrs, a report was received that, there was a sound of a suspected explosion at Aba by Court Road, Sabon Gari Quarters Kano.

2. On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama'ila Shu'aibu Dikko, fsi immediately led the command's combined teams of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Chemical Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) and Operation Puff Adder to the scene at a building located at No. 01, Aba/Court Road, Sabongari Quarters Kano opposite Winners Kids Academy.

3. Scene of the suspected explosion that led to a building collapse was cordoned up and four victims (3 Males and 1 Female) including a Wielder, named Mr. Ejike Vincent were removed and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where a Medical Doctor certified them dead.

4. Preliminary Forensic Analysis revealed a suspected Gas Cylinder Explosion with the recovery of Chemicals. Rescue Mission in Progress.

SP ABDULLAHI HARUNA KIYAWA, ANIPR,

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FOR: *COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, KANO STATE COMMAND.*