Nigeria: Adesina Rejects Presidential Election Nomination Form

The president of Africa Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has rejected a presidential nomination form bought for him by a group from northern Nigeria.

He said he is fully engaged and committed to his work at the regional bank.

A coalition reportedly comprising 28 groups raised N100 million to buy the ruling All Progressive Congress' nomination forms for Mr Adesina.

Mr Adesina, Nigeria's former agriculture minister, was re-elected as the president of the African bank in 2020. He disclosed the rejection through a letter today.

"I have been extremely humbled by several calls from Nigerians at home and abroad that I should consider running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am very touched by all who have gone to a great extent, with such huge sacrifices, of their own volition, to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration" he said.

"The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians that have done this have expressed their genuine free will, political right, freedom of expression, and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart. While I am deeply honored, humbled, and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness, and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.

"I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa, and all the non-African shareholders of the African Development Bank have given me for Africa's development. I remain fully focused on the mission of supporting the accelerated development and economic integration of Africa. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."