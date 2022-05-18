Nigeria Gets £600,000 UK Grant for 20 Institutions

The British Council has said a £600,000 grant has been earmarked to support systemic change in 20 institutions and organisations.

British Council Chief Executive, Scott McDonald, disclosed this in Abuja during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Transnational Education (TNE) between the British Council and the National Universities Council (NUC) yesterday.

According to McDonald, the partnership is to open up more opportunities for young Nigerians willing to study in the United Kingdom both virtually and physically.

"It would also encourage an exchange of educational, scientific and cultural cooperation between Nigeria and the UK and also help to develop professional standards for ministry officials, teachers and school leaders. Our work connects students, teachers and academics in Nigeria and the UK. It opens up access to international education knowledge, to expertise, and to study opportunities for young Nigerians," said McDonald.

He noted that the initiative would help "internationalise education" in Nigeria and the UK to benefit young Nigerians and young British people.

McDonald added that learning from each other and exchanging expertise and talent was at the heart of the British Council's approach, noting that both countries would create mutual understanding and provide sustainable opportunities for people in both countries.

"One of our key focus areas in Higher Education is supporting educational and research cooperation - including Transnational Education (TNE) - between Nigeria and the UK, including through standards and quality assurance," he explained. "Through our regional HE programme, Innovation for African Universities (IAU), we have established UK-Nigeria grant funded partnerships worth £600,000 to support systemic change between 20 institutions and organisations. We have also identified opportunities for the further growth of this initiative by working with the Nigerian government.

The UK Government International Education Champion, Sir Steve Smith, said some of the educational challenges confronting Nigeria, including a teeming population of graduates, were the same in the UK.