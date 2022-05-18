Nigeria: 2023 - My Executive, Legislative Experience Place Me Ahead of Other Aspirants - Saraki

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki on Tuesday told Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates in Osun state that his executive and legislative exposure made him a better presidential candidate ahead others.

He also disclosed that if given the mandate to rule the country, he can unite Nigeria as well as its diverse religious interest.

Saraki, while speaking at the party secretariat in Osogbo charged the delegates to votes for him due to his credentials which other aspirants lack, saying he is the most experienced to pilot the country to prosperity.

He said, "I am the only aspirant that has eight years of experience as an executive arm of government, who has been in the private sector, and who has been the Chairman of the National Assembly. There is no other person with that kind of experience.

"Whether you are talking about executive experience, whether you are talking about restructuring which includes constitutional review and amendment, for somebody who has headed the parliament, or whether you are talking about uniting Nigerians, you know a National Assembly is a place where you are first among equals, you must have a capacity of bringing people together to lead it.

"You will understand how business works so that people in business can invest, there is no other aspirant that has the experience and that is why I believe that I am the best among them".

Saraki also stated that Osun PDP has adequate trust in him, hence, their resolve to stand by him in the forthcoming presidential primary election.

"I have been with the Osun PDP chapter to ensure that we have a PDP government in the state. I know you also see in me, a kind of leadership you believe is good for the country. Young, vibrant, active, someone that has the capacity bring in investors to this country. Leadership that we need in this country today is the one that can bring progress, that will unite and the one that knows from day one what he needs to do and what he wants to do.

"People of Osun are educated and exposed. They know what they need to make progress and they see that in me. We have been together for a long time. I believe that is why they have confidence in me", he added.