Gambia: Gunjur Utd Stun Tallinding Utd to Relief in 2nd Division

17 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United last Thursday defeated Tallinding United 1-0 in their week-twenty fixture played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field to recover in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League after losing their last four league outings.

The Coastal Town boys slipped to Latrikunda United 2-1, Wagadu 4-1, Bombada 5-1 and Immigration 2-0 prior to their game with Tallinding United, who lost to B4U Kiang West.

Gunujur United and Tallinding United were both eager for the significant three points to increase their dreams of gaining promotion to the First Division League next season.

The Coastal Town boys scored one goal in the match without Tallinding United reacting to clutch the vital three points.

The victory earned Gunjur United 33 points.

Tallinding United dropped to 6th place on the Second Tier table with 33 points.

