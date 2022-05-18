Gambia: 'We Are Committed to Creating Employment for Youth'

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super Star Entertainment has said that her entertainment objective is to empower Gambians youth in their quest to create employment opportunities for them, especially in the area of entertainment.

Yasin Jawo was speaking at a presser held in Baobab on Friday.

"We have a lot of talents in the country, especially in the music industry, hence it's important that we help and guide the young people so that they can achieve their desired goals." She stated.

Super Star Entertainment Company is a Gambian owned company that aims to promote both local and international artistes with specific focus on Gambian artistes and youth in general.

With the coming of this company, Gambians artistes would now have the opportunity to showcase their skills and talents with the objectives of developing the country's music industry just like other countries making headways in music.

As part of their upcoming event, Super Star Entertainment will be hosting Senegalese mbalax diva Vivian Chidid alongside prominent Gambian artists on 20th, 21st and 22nd May.

The CEO said these platforms would go a long way to promote Gambian artists on the international stage thus helping promote the country's music on the global stage.