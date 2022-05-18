Gambia: Ebou Adams Moves to Cardiff City

Scorpion's midfielder Ebdou Adams has moved to Cardiff City after leaving Forest Green Rovers.

"We are delighted to announce that Ebou Adams has agreed a three-year deal to join the Bluebirds, subject to clearance," said Cardiff City in a statement.

The midfielder links up with Cardiff City having spent three seasons with Forest Green Rovers, playing a key part in the side (Forest Green Rovers) who won the League Two title in 2021/22.

Ebou Adama, who was born in England to Gambian parents, will join the Bluebirds officially from July 1st, 2022 at the conclusion of his current deal.

The Gambian international scored three goals in 37 appearances for Forest Green Rovers, also winning some Man of the Match Awards.

Ebou spoke to Cardiff City TV at CCS after signing terms with the Bluebirds.

"I'm excited and I can't wait to get started," he began. "I spoke to the manager and I was delighted with his plans, and I just wanted to be involved. We spoke about the style of football we would be playing, and it is a style I really like. Hopefully I can be part of the team that takes Cardiff City back to where they belong."

"I'm an all-round midfielder. The fans can expect 110% from me and for me to play with a smile on my face."

Speaking about his new signing, City boss Steve Morison said: "Ebou is going to bring athleticism and energy. He is really good on the ball. He is been a top, top player for Forest Green for a number of years."

"I said I was going to change the dynamic of the group. I wanted to change what you see from the players' characteristic wise and he fits the bill."

"It is the right time for him to step up to the Championship. It is a big step for him, but he is buzzing, we are buzzing and we are looking forward to seeing him out there."

"We are really pleased to get it over the line."

Ebou Adams is a Gambia international, who appeared for his country at this year's Africa Cup of Nations. He has 11 caps so far on the international stage.