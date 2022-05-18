Sierra Leone: As They Celebrate 11 Years of Building Women and Girls Women's Power Hour to Launch M4g Work Book by Concord Times

Women's Power Hour (WPH), with moves to position women to rise to their high places, is all set to celebrate its 11th year anniversary of building women and girls across the world.

The celebration, with the theme: 'Breaking barriers for new heights,' will feature the launching of the book titled: 'Monitoring for Greatness - M4G Work Book', on 21st May, 2022 at 1:00pm at the YWCA Institute in Freetown.

Group Pioneer, Regina Peters-Moore said to nurture, groom and build great women for God in this generation and upcoming ones, WPH was started with 8 women in the UK and later transferred its headquarters to Sierra Leone where she noticed women have various challenges.

She said they started with writing strong articles for and about women and second to hosting talk shows on radio stations, talking to women, focusing on educating, encouraging and motivating women to walk in their high places; and helping ordinary women to become extraordinary for God in their nations.

She went on that WPH now do ground work in Sierra Leone, Gambia and Malawi among other countries, reaching out to women through the radio, publication of life changing articles, girls mentoring and coaching, rehab squad, correctional arm, the blessing provokers club supporting women in full time ministry, putting skills and business training in the hands of women and gals.

She said WPH helps to position women to succeed in their homes, their visions, careers and other areas of their lives, adding that they raise people to greatness by mentoring women and girls including tomorrow's women; taking prostitutes out of the streets; bringing hope to women behind bars; supporting women in ministry and giving skills to women and girls for self-reliance.

Mrs. Peters-Moore went on that WPH started in the United Kingdom (UK) in 2011 with a mandate to build grate women, starting with writing strong articles on online for and about women and to date, it has established 7 centres in Freetown and 2 in Kono and Makeni.

She said it has grown 6 arms:-

The Girls Mentoring and Coaching (GM&C), which features girls between the ages of 9 and 18 years. The girls are prepared for adulthood so that they can reduce teen pregnancy, school dropouts and prepare them for the future.

In the GM&C girls are taught God's words, handsome skills - breeding, sowing and cake making and every August, training is done for the mentoring.

Mentoring for Greatness (M4G), for women in the age of 18 years to retirement and this features three module courses for women done online and radio and covers woman's spiritual life, legacy, vision, career and more. It will help singles to prepare for mirage and marriage for good home

She said WPH has trained up to 200 women on Mentoring for Greatness (M4G) since 2018, in USA, Gambia, Nigeria and other international countries.

She said: "We do not only do mentoring, we also have every week Rehab Squad visiting streets to mentor girls off prostitution. I believe we have reached out to over 500 prostitute or they've heard the gospel from us from 2016 to date. The Correctional Arm that ministered to women in prison and because it is expensive so we do it yearly. When some of them are released they are sent to us and we fund to a new life." She said this has helped to reduce re-offending

She also spoke about the Blessing Provokers Club (BPC) which does monthly support to women countywide, look for women in service but have needs and every month WPH supports one woman each in Makeni, Kono and Freetown.

She said the Skills and Business Training (SBT) gives out training of commercial skills to empower women so that apart from their careers, they can also be able to learn other skills.

Giving a rundown on the celebration, Mrs. Peters-Moore said on 27th May, they will have a zoom online programme that will deal with abuse and domestic violence. This she said will discuss and see how WPH will empower and help women who are going through domestic violence but do not know the way out.

She said on 29th May, they will be climaxed with a thanksgiving ceremony at Mersy House off Syke Street in Freetown, while encouraging the public to support the events.