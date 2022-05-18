Ghana Red Cross Society Donates to Victims of Appiatse Explosion

The Ghana Red Cross Society has donated quantities of non-food items to all the 250 families displaced as a result of the chemical explosion which also resulted in some fatalities at Appiatse in the Western Region.

The donation formed part of this year's World Red Cross Day, commemorated worldwide by the society's member states and it included; 400 hygiene kits, 540 dignity kits and quantities of used clothes.

The affected households were also presented with a cash donation of GH¢ 376,000.00.

Briefing the media after the presentation, the National Health Advisor for the Ghana Red Cross Society, Dr Edward Donkor, said the society was a volunteer-based humanitarian organisation in Ghana and also an auxiliary to the government.

He noted that the society continued to support the government's efforts in the areas of social interventions such as distribution of food packs, emergency response, health education, social mobilisation, risk communication, media sensitisation, community engagement and Water Sanitation and Hygiene Project(Ghana-WASH) in communities.

Dr Donkor explained that May 8 marked a very important day in the History of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Society in the World, stressing that "It is a World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, a global day to celebrate the uniqueness and unity of International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement."

He said this year's celebration was about promoting kindness in the picture as well as encouraging people around the world under the theme #BeHumanKIND.

Dr Donkor said the World Red Cross Day was an international day dedicated to alleviating human suffering, upholding human dignity, protecting life, and preventing emergencies and natural disasters such as flood, epidemics, and earthquakes.

"The fundamental principles recognised during World Red Cross Day are impartiality, humanity, independence, neutrality, voluntary, universality, and unity.

The Day is meant to inspire, facilitate, and promote all humanitarian activities that are carried out by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and National Societies which are its members," he emphasised.

Every year May 8 is celebrated as World Red Cross Day to honour the International Red Cross Crescent Movement founder Henry Dunant, who was born on this day in 1828.

National Societies that are affiliates to ICRC celebrates the World Red Cross Day in their countries to raise the need for protecting life.

This event highlights international services such as the reunion of separated family members through the Red Cross. All attendees of this even learn about the founder of the Red Cross, Henry Dunant, and are motivated and encouraged to take part in life saving activities.