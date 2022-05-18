Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Pays Tribute to Former UAE Leader

18 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday paid glowing tribute to the former leader of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away last week.

The President signed a book of condolence opened in his honour at the residence of the UAE Ambassador to Ghana yesterday, and described him as a distinguished servant of his people and a friend of Ghana.

"A great friend of Ghana and a distinguished servant of his people, has gone to meet his maker," President Akufo-Addo wrote in the book of condolence.

"The entire people of Ghana and their government join me and my wife and family in expressing our sincere condolences and deep sympathies over the loss of this eminent ruler."

"May his soul rest in perfect peace in the bossom of the Almighty," President Akufo-Addo wrote.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 73, died on May 13, 2022 and has since been buried in line with Islamic tradition.

As a result, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has been elected as his successor by the Federal Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Khalifa succeeded his father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, the founder of the Emirates, in 2004 and ruled the nation till his death last week.

