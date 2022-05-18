Nigeria: 3 Reportedly Killed As Gunmen Allegedly Attack Ebonyi Council Boss' Home

The Chairman Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Elder Steve Orogwu, escaped death Tuesday night as unknown gunmen invaded his country home killing three of his brothers.

A source close to Vanguard revealed that the hoodlums stormed the Chairman's home in Ekpaomaka, late Tuesday night but didn't meet him at home.

The assailants, reportedly shot dead three of his brothers as well as a neighbour whose identities were not yet clear as at the time of this report.

Heavy police presence and that of other security agents helped to maintain normalcy in the area.

When contacted the Ebonyi Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Lovet Odah (SP) said she was away on official assignment but promised to get his Assistant to confirm and issue a statement later.

